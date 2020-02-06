I started my journey around 2013 when I joined the Armed Forces. 9 months of being away from family during training was hard on the mind and the physical aspect of training was hard on the body and these two things will be put under pressure through your journey to reach your goal.

Once i finished my training I realised i enjoyed the physical aspect of being a soldier, so i decided to take it a step further and become a Physical Training Instructor. Once again this step of training was physically draining and mentally testing.

Once completing this phase of my journey I started to train others, I started by training my Company of 30-50 men on a daily basis through normal PT lessons planned by myself to vigorous tests set out by the British Army physical fitness standards. The lessons were not always just the 30-50, every week there would be a Battalion PT lesson with everyone on camp taking part. This was organised by one of the PTI's and this fell down to me a fair few times, as you could imagine planning for 200+ could be quite testing.

I still felt there was more to give, so I asked to go to a training establishment and train recruits, this got accepted and I moved to AFC Harrogate which is a training establishment for 16-18 year olds. This again was testing mentally as being a teenager they really did not want to be told what to do, in my time in Harrogate i have helped plan sports competitions, swimming gala's and boxing events.

After 6 years in the Army I decided to leave and take all the knowledge I had gathered and transfer that into the civilian world so as that the levels of fitness a soldier has to be at can be brought into normal life and gained by everyone.